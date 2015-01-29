MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's Economy Ministry will base its main macroeconomic development scenario for 2015 on an oil price of $50 per barrel, Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

This would be half of the $100 per barrel the ministry envisioned last year in its economic scenario for this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, ediitng by Thomas Grove)