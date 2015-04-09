MOSCOW, April 9 Russia saw a net capital outflow of $32.6 billion by companies and banks in the first quarter of 2015, according to estimated balance of payments data published by the Russian central bank on Thursday.

The surplus on Russia's current account amounted to $23.5 billion in the first quarter, with the trade surplus at $40.3 billion, the central bank estimates showed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)