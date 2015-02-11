UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt is negotiating with Russia to be exempted from wheat export tariffs, Cairo's trade and industry minister said on Wednesday, after a Russian delegation led by President Vladimir Putin visited Egypt this week.
Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour said in a press release that he had agreed with Russia's agriculture minister to send a delegation of experts to visit Moscow "in the next few weeks to negotiate a trade agreement that ensures the supply of specific quantities of Russian wheat to Egypt" and that excludes Egypt from having to pay Russian export tariffs.
Egypt, the second-largest buyer of Russian wheat, has been hit by Moscow's curbs on grain exports as the Kremlin seeks to cool domestic prices amid an economic crisis.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.