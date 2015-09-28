(Repeats to add that there is a photo running with this story)
MOSCOW, Sept 28 E.ON Russia, a unit of
Germany's biggest utility, expects no growth in power
consumption and output in Russia next year as the country's
economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.
The crisis in the sector, fuelled by falling oil prices and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has been compounded
by the difficulty of phasing out ailing plants. That has left
Russian generators with excess capacity of about 20 gigawatts or
about 9 percent of Russia's total installed capacity.
"The amount of excess capacity on the market is quite big,
around 20 gigawatts. It's a crazy figure amid a lack of any kind
of growth in consumption," Chief Executive Maxim Shirokov said
in an interview for the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
"We think next year will be very difficult. We don't expect
anything positive from 2016, this is a year when we need to ...
try and survive the storm," he said, saying the company expected
"zero" growth in power production and consumption.
Shirokov said he hoped the situation would push Russian
regulators to create a mechanism to encourage power generators
to phase out or mothball their least efficient capacity to
balance the market and help the sector regain investment appeal.
E.ON Russia would consider mothballing capacity, depending
on what rules the government set, but not before 2019, he said.
It will commission the third energy block of its Berezovsky
power plant, its last promised large capacity investment, on
Oct. 1, he said, and focus on smaller power generating projects
and engineering.
Last week, its board approved setting up E.ON Engineering
LLC, a 100 percent subsidiary, which Shirokov said already had
orders to install smart meters and was considering projects in
heat power plant reconstruction.
In the absence of major new investments and debt, the firm
expects its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to 35-36 billion roubles ($545
million) next year from 26-27 billion in 2015, he said. It would
try to find a balance between channelling cash into development
and dividends.
Its current dividend policy is to return 40-60 percent of
profits to shareholders. Shirokov said he expected that to
remain unaffected by E.ON's spin-off of power assets.
The weaker rouble erased the Russian unit's profits when
they were consolidated by E.ON, he said. But the main
shareholder had a strategic view of the Russian market and had
no plans to sell.
"We have strategic shareholders, it's not speculative money,
and they perfectly understand that everything is cyclical in
this world," Shirokov said.
($1 = 66.1150 roubles)
