MOSCOW, Sept 28 E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany's biggest utility, expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the country's economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.

The crisis in the sector, fuelled by falling oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has been compounded by the difficulty of phasing out ailing plants. That has left Russian generators with excess capacity of about 20 gigawatts or about 9 percent of Russia's total installed capacity.

"The amount of excess capacity on the market is quite big, around 20 gigawatts. It's a crazy figure amid a lack of any kind of growth in consumption," Chief Executive Maxim Shirokov said in an interview for the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"We think next year will be very difficult. We don't expect anything positive from 2016, this is a year when we need to ... try and survive the storm," he said, saying the company expected "zero" growth in power production and consumption.

Shirokov said he hoped the situation would push Russian regulators to create a mechanism to encourage power generators to phase out or mothball their least efficient capacity to balance the market and help the sector regain investment appeal.

E.ON Russia would consider mothballing capacity, depending on what rules the government set, but not before 2019, he said.

It will commission the third energy block of its Berezovsky power plant, its last promised large capacity investment, on Oct. 1, he said, and focus on smaller power generating projects and engineering.

Last week, its board approved setting up E.ON Engineering LLC, a 100 percent subsidiary, which Shirokov said already had orders to install smart meters and was considering projects in heat power plant reconstruction.

In the absence of major new investments and debt, the firm expects its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to 35-36 billion roubles ($545 million) next year from 26-27 billion in 2015, he said. It would try to find a balance between channelling cash into development and dividends.

Its current dividend policy is to return 40-60 percent of profits to shareholders. Shirokov said he expected that to remain unaffected by E.ON's spin-off of power assets.

The weaker rouble erased the Russian unit's profits when they were consolidated by E.ON, he said. But the main shareholder had a strategic view of the Russian market and had no plans to sell.

"We have strategic shareholders, it's not speculative money, and they perfectly understand that everything is cyclical in this world," Shirokov said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits ($1 = 66.1150 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Fenton)