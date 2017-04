MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian residential real estate developer Etalon said on Tuesday its new contract sales rose 41 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014 from a year ago to 13.3 billion roubles ($205 million).

The average price per square metre increased 6 percent, year-on-year, to 90,511 roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 64.8800 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)