BRUSSELS Dec 18 European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to radically change his attitude to the rest of the world and be more cooperative.

Russia's financial crisis was not good news for Russian citizens, or for Ukraine, Europe or the rest of the world, Mogherini told reporters before an EU summit that will discuss the Ukraine conflict and the EU's relations with Russia.

"President Putin and the Russian leadership should reflect seriously about the need for introducing a radical change in (their) attitude towards the rest of the world and to switch to a cooperative mode," she said.

"The world has never been as dangerous and unstable as it is now and it would be only good news if we managed to build a constructive relationship to deal with some of these crises, obviously starting from Ukraine," she said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)