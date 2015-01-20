* U.S. group to buy 45.65 pct stake in Eurasia Drilling
* Offers $22 a share; Eurasia shares up 68 pct
* Has option to take full ownership
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Jan 20 Oil services giant Schlumberger
plans to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling
for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for
it to become the sole owner of Russia's most active oilfield
services company.
The deal offers the prospect of financial support for a
Russian oil sector feeling the effects of Western sanctions over
the situation in Ukraine, including a ban on global oil groups
helping targeted companies to explore for Arctic, deep water or
shale oil.
Neither Eurasia nor its biggest shareholders Alexander
Djaparidze, also the firm's CEO, and Alexander Putilov are under
sanctions.
The multi-stage deal announced by the companies on Tuesday
will see U.S. group Schlumberger, which has been in a strategic
alliance with Eurasia since 2011, offer $22 a share for the
near-46 percent stake.
Shares in Eurasia, formed about 10 years ago mostly from the
drilling assets of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil
, jumped 68 percent to $20.45 per global depositary
receipt after Tuesday's announcement.
The company, shares of which lost about 60 percent of their
value last year in the face of the weakening Russian economy and
increased competition from the likes of state oil producer
Rosneft, intends to go private by delisting from the
London stock market before the deal is completed.
The Schlumberger transaction and delisting are both expected
to be completed in the first quarter, Eurasia said.
In a separate statement, Schlumberger said it has an option
to buy the remaining shares in Eurasia during a two-year period
commencing three years from the closing of the initial
transaction.
KEY REVENUE SOURCE
A source close to the deal told Reuters that the transaction
will not result in any violation of the sanctions imposed
against Russia.
Russia is the world's leading oil producer, with output
hitting a post-Soviet high at an average of 10.58 million
barrels per day last year, but the Western sanctions pose an
increasing threat to this key source of the country's revenue.
The oil services sector is ripe for consolidation as it
grapples with reduced exploration investment in response to the
painful 57 percent slump in global oil prices to around $49
since June and Schlumberger's move would leave it well placed
for any upturn in Russia.
Along with Halliburton, Schlumberger is one of the
largest foreign oilfield services companies operating in Russia.
"Eurasia ... joining with Schlumberger ... establishes an
exceptionally strong platform for delivering drilling services
to Russia's oil and gas industry as future market conditions
stabilise," said Roderick Peacock, chairman of Xenon Capital
Partners, adviser to Eurasia Drilling's core shareholders.
European Union foreign ministers said on Monday that there
were no grounds to lift economic sanctions against Russia as
violence intensified in Ukraine.
