(Corrects to clarify Exxon suspended cooperation in Kara Sea and shale oil, not all cooperation)

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Rosneft and U.S. ExxonMobil have jointly applied for taking part in a tender for hydrocarbon fields in Mozambique, Rosneft said in a statement on Thursday.

Exxon will be the operator if the two companies win the tender, Rosneft said.

Exxon has suspended cooperation with Rosneft itself in the Kara Sea and in shale oil in Russia because of Western sanctions against Rosneft linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Rosneft said that fields are located in Angoche basin (A5-A and A5-B) and in Zambezi Delta (Z5-C and Z5-D). (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)