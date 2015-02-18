MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian transportation group
FESCO said on Wednesday that there is a risk the company may
default on its rouble bonds and Eurobonds due to deteriorating
conditions in the container market and limited access to foreign
financing.
FESCO, one of the leading privately-owned transportation and
logistics companies in Russia, has five billion roubles ($80.82
million) worth of outstanding bonds, maturing in 2016.
The company also has two outstanding Eurobonds, worth $550
million and due in 2018 and $325 million maturing in 2020.
"With expected decline in financial performance reflecting
the negative trend in the container market, as well as poor
access to financial markets, there is a risk of default to the
holders of rouble bonds, which in turn will mean cross-default
to the holders of Eurobonds," the company said in a presentation
posted on its website.
($1 = 61.8670 roubles)
