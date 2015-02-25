MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.5 percent, all of the bonds on offer, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold bonds maturing in January 2020 .

The ministry has seen better demand at its weekly treasury bond auctions recently after being forced to cancel many auctions last year due to market turbulence linked to sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)