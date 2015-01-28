MOSCOW Jan 28 The Russian Finance Ministry sold 2.5 billion roubles ($37 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 12.99 percent, out of the 5 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed. ($1 = 67.3540 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)