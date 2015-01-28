(Adds table, context)

MOSCOW Jan 28 The Russian Finance Ministry sold 2.5 billion roubles ($37 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 12.99 percent, out of the 5 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed.

The ministry has been forced to cancel many of its bond auctions in recent months due to unfavourable market conditions linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil on financial markets tied to a collapse in the rouble.

The bonds sold on Wednesday are maturing in December 2017 and were from a new series.

Following are details of the auction, from Reuters data:

Maturity date 27/12/17 Issue volume 5 bln rbls Issue allotted 2.51 bln rbls Cut-off price 92.20 pct of par Average price 95.96 pct of par Average yield 12.99 pct

($1 = 67.3540 roubles)