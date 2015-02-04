(Adds table)
MOSCOW Feb 4 Russia's Finance Ministry sold
7.34 billion roubles ($111 million) of OFZ treasury bonds
at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of
13.89 percent, out of the 10 billion roubles on offer, Reuters
data showed.
The ministry sold more than at the previous week's auction,
when it sold 2.5 billion roubles of bonds out of 5 billion
roubles on offer.
Last year, the ministry cancelled numerous bond auctions
because of unfavourable market conditions linked to Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil on financial
markets tied to a collapse in the rouble.
However, the ministry has said that it intends to hold
regular auctions this year although with limited volumes.
Following are details of the auction, from Reuters data:
Maturity date 27/12/17
Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls
Issue (allotted) 7.34 bln rbls
Cut-off price 93.9000 pct of par
Average price 94.0607 pct of par
Average yield 13.89 pct
($1 = 66.0850 roubles)
(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and
Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)