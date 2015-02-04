(Adds table)

MOSCOW Feb 4 Russia's Finance Ministry sold 7.34 billion roubles ($111 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.89 percent, out of the 10 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold more than at the previous week's auction, when it sold 2.5 billion roubles of bonds out of 5 billion roubles on offer.

Last year, the ministry cancelled numerous bond auctions because of unfavourable market conditions linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil on financial markets tied to a collapse in the rouble.

However, the ministry has said that it intends to hold regular auctions this year although with limited volumes.

Following are details of the auction, from Reuters data:

Maturity date 27/12/17 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Issue (allotted) 7.34 bln rbls Cut-off price 93.9000 pct of par Average price 94.0607 pct of par Average yield 13.89 pct

($1 = 66.0850 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)