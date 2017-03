MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia's Finance Ministry will offer $3 billion at a forex deposit auction on Dec. 29 for 28 days, the Treasury said on Friday.

The ministry's forex deposit auctions are intended to ease a deficit of dollars that has driven the Russian rouble sharply lower and is linked to Western sanctions that limit Russian firms' access to international capital markets. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)