By Gleb Stolyarov
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's Aeroflot
sees the Russian aviation industry crisis deepening
and is renegotiating its jet order with U.S. planemaker Boeing
as the carrier seeks to reduce its fleet, Chief Executive
Vitaly Savelyev said on Friday.
Aeroflot signed a contract for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in
2007 with delivery scheduled for 2014, but the American
manufacturer later pushed the supply date to 2016.
"In today's falling market we have well-founded reasons to
cancel the contract," Savelyev told Reuters. "We don't see a
market where it is possible to use this aircraft. We haven't yet
seen the worst of this crisis."
Russia's flagging economy, battling against Western
sanctions of the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in global oil
prices, has hit airlines hard and unprofitable domestic traffic
has grown at the expense of lucrative international flights as
consumers reign in spending.
Savelyev said Aeroflot was in the final stages of
negotiations with Boeing and the two companies were discussing
all options, including cancelling the contract.
UNPREDICTABLE MARKET
The Russian aviation industry lost around 30 billion roubles
($553.51 million) last year, according to the Russian
Association of Air Transport Operators, compared with a 4.7
billion rouble loss in 2013.
Aeroflot has increased passenger numbers by more than 15
percent in the last five months, but the total number of
passengers for Russian airlines has fallen by 3 percent in the
same period, Savelyev said.
"The global market is on the rise but in Russia, because of
the recession, many passengers are refusing to fly," he said.
Faced with the expense of maintaining a large number of
aircraft, Aeroflot and other airlines are increasingly looking
to reduce fleet size as the market demand falls.
Savelyev said Aeroflot was planning to trade out its older
aircraft and the Dreamliner contract with Boeing was not the
only supply deal being renegotiated. The airline said on
Thursday it had started preparations to sell more that 40 of the
161 aircraft it currently operates.
"We are speaking with all our suppliers ... to some how
postpone delivery," Savelyev said. "The market is unpredictable.
No one knows what will happen next."
($1 = 54.1993 roubles)
(Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)