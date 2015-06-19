UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, June 19 Crimea could issue bonds on Russia's financial market by the end of the year, Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jack Stubbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February