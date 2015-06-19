ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's economy will feel the impact of rouble weakness for about one more year, said German Gref, chief executive of the country's largest bank by assets Sberbank.

Speaking on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Gref also told journalists that the bank planned to seek Asian funds this year, but declined to provide more detail.

Separately, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said he saw potential for the central bank to cut its key rate further at the next monetary policy meeting in July. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)