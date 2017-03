ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russian gas producer Gazprom plans to keep a 51 percent stake in a consortium which will expand the Nord Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Baltic Sea to Germany, the firm's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said on Thursday.

Gazprom said in a statement that it had agreed with E.ON, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV to build two more lines to expand the pipeline. (Reporting by Denis Pinchik and Dmitri Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)