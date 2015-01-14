MOSCOW Jan 14 Here are some comments by senior Russian officials who discussed the country's economic crisis at a conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

SBERBANK CEO GERMAN GREF

"Clearly we have a problem with the investment climate."

"It is becoming clear for everyone today - as long as these reforms (of judicial and law enforcement bodies) are not carried out, pressure on business is not lowered, transparency in ownership rights and the work of the whole law-enforcement system is not increased, there can be no talk of improving the investment climate."

"Sanctions hardly ever have any results, especially sanctions aimed at major countries."

"I think we have no alternative to the following - keeping the current level of budget spending ... We need a radical turn in economic policy. A radical turn that ends paradigms, breaks stereotypes and sharply revives business' trust in the authorities. Without this trust we will no longer be able to carry out any policies."

"I think if we are not implementing even five percent of the modern management practices in the vast majority of successful countries. We cannot call ourselves a country with an effective management system. This refers to everyone without exception, including major corporations."

FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV

"With last year's results, we will boost reserves - which we will need very much this year - by 370 billion roubles... The Reserve Fund now stands at some 5 trillion roubles and correspondingly will rise by 370 billion roubles."

"We think that with the (average) oil price at $50 per barrel (in 2015) ... we will lose some 3 trillion roubles in revenues."

"On top of that, there is a problem with sources for financing the state budget deficit. Of course, we have to adjust our capabilities. The state cannot have the spending it used to have with economic growth ... (and) with the oil price at 100 dollars per barrel."

"We need to correct state spending."

"Regardless of having already curbed 2015 spending, we will ask parliament to cut by 10 percent all expenditure apart from defence spending. This is the decision we have made."

"This will lead to cutting spending by nearly 1 trillion. But in fact we see this is not enough, with revenue lower by 3 trillion and problems with sources of financing."

"The budget envisages spending growth at 11.7 percent this year. With the lower pace of economic growth, this seems simply absurd. So we understand we must cut this growth. We should not cut spending. Let's raise it, but by 5 percent, not 11.7 percent. We simply can't afford more."

"We need to change, cancel, push back some spending."

"Sixty percent of budget spending is on defence and security as well as transfers to the pension fund and legal public (social) obligations."

"Infrastructure spending is some 1 trillion roubles ... I think this spending should be raised."

"We will have to use reserves this year even above the limits set out by the law, which allows us to draw 500 billion roubles of reserves. We will have to do more but we should not burn them out in a year and a half."

"We hope that oil price is close to finding its bottom now."

"We are ready to use the resources of the Reserve Fund, already now... to place them as liquidity on the market. I believe that if we realise part of our forex reserve fund, place it on the market, we will also make good money for the budget."

"The rouble is undervalued. We definitely can use some of the gold and currency reserves already, at the beginning of the year, to get revenue in their rouble equivalent."

ECONOMY MINISTER ALEXEI ULYUKAYEV

"The global economy will never again be what it used to be in 2000-07 and the situation in Russia will never be the same. It will be much more complicated. It already is much more complicated."

"The measures we take must be adequate if the oil price is 130 (dollars per barrel) or 30."

On financing of state budget deficit: "There will be no need whatsoever to resort to monetary emissions by the central bank."

Commenting on the chances of Russia's sovereign rating being downgraded to "junk", he said: "Pretty high".

"We have no reasons to doubt the credit rating of Russia. The state debt stands at 11 percent of GDP, a negligible value, so there is a 100-percent guarantee that we will fulfil our commitments."

DEPUTY ECONOMY MINISTER ALEXEI VEDEV

"The peak in inflation will probably be in March-April, I hope lower than 20 percent year-on-year, at a level of 15-17 percent." (Compiled by Gabriela Baczynska, Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova)