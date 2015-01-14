MOSCOW Jan 14 Here are some comments by senior
Russian officials who discussed the country's economic crisis at
a conference in Moscow on Wednesday.
PRIME MINISTER DMITRY MEDVEDEV
"Russia, even under current conditions, is not going to cut
itself off from the world."
"We made a huge step from a post-Soviet, half-ruined economy
to a major economy of Western type. It would be a monstrous
mistake to return to the past... to reject the role of an active
player in the modern, globalised world."
"The authorities will not renounce free conversion of the
rouble."
"I think that the policy the central bank is conducting at
present is the right policy. We are not going to eat up foreign
reserves. We have enough economic mechanisms to safeguard rouble
stability."
"Even with poor economic sentiment, we have a positive
balance of payments, the main fundamental factor for setting a
balanced exchange rate of the national currency."
"Russia will honour its international obligations. We are
not refusing to fulfill them. Our country is a reliable
borrower, a reliable creditor, a reliable supplier."
"Sanctions come and go... like their authors."
"We have considerable reserves that guarantee repayment of
state debt. If necessary, we will be able to help firms pay back
their foreign debt."
"The authorities won't just wait for the oil price to
rise... We need to learn to live with low prices on energy
resources."
"We will continue to work on developing import
substitution."
"Russia's central bank will provide funding for banks to
finance investment projects."
"We will increase support of non-commodity exports, work
more actively with potential buyers of Russian output."
"Companies with state participation now require tighter
controls."
"Our goal is not to throw money at the crisis. This is
useless, we understand that. Our goal is to set free
entrepreneurial initiative."
"We will continue fighting inflation."
"We should ensure the lowering of interest rates on credit
to more comfortable levels."
"In the current conditions, the procedure for calculating
the budget rule may require a correction to take into account
forecasts of prices on energy resources."
"Raising the competitiveness of the Russian economy is not
possible without strenghtening of international ties... We value
the ties developed with Europe over decades, this is still our
main trade partner. I hope these ties will be normalised in a
short time, we definitely want that."
MEDVEDEV ON UKRAINE LOAN
"Our country provided a $3 billion dollar loan to Kiev...
One of the conditions of this loan was that Ukraine's state debt
level does not pass 60 percent of GDP. Today, this condition is
violated. So, no matter what Ukrainian leaders say, we have
grounds to demand early repayment of the loan."
"In the budget our neighbours adopted... we have not seen
the resources to repay financial obligations to Russia at all."
"We don't want Ukraine's default, aggravating the plight of
Ukraine's economy. On the contrary, we need a partner that is
alive. But debts must be paid."
FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV
"This is the moment of truth... The lowering of oil price by
60 dollars per barrel lowered our export income by 180 billion
dollars. Sanctions... by 40 to 60 (billion dollars)."
"With last year's results, we will boost reserves - which we
will need very much this year - by 370 billion roubles... The
Reserve Fund now stands at some 5 trillion roubles and
correspondingly will rise by 370 billion roubles."
"We think that with the (average) oil price at $50 per
barrel (in 2015) ... we will lose some 3 trillion roubles in
revenues."
"On top of that, there is a problem with sources for
financing the state budget deficit. Of course, we have to adjust
our capabilities. The state cannot have the spending it used to
have with economic growth ... (and) with the oil price at 100
dollars per barrel."
"We need to correct state spending."
"Regardless of having already curbed 2015 spending, we will
ask parliament to cut by 10 percent all expenditure apart from
defence spending. This is the decision we have made."
"This will lead to cutting spending by nearly 1 trillion.
But in fact we see this is not enough, with revenue lower by 3
trillion and problems with sources of financing."
"The budget envisages spending growth at 11.7 percent this
year. With the lower pace of economic growth, this seems simply
absurd. So we understand we must cut this growth. We should not
cut spending. Let's raise it, but by 5 percent, not 11.7
percent. We simply can't afford more."
"We need to change, cancel, push back some spending."
"Sixty percent of budget spending is on defence and security
as well as transfers to the pension fund and legal public
(social) obligations."
"Infrastructure spending is some 1 trillion roubles ... I
think this spending should be raised."
"We will have to use reserves this year even above the
limits set out by the law, which allows us to draw 500 billion
roubles of reserves. We will have to do more but we should not
burn them out in a year and a half."
"We need to have a lot more resources so as not to spend,
not to burn up the reserve funds."
"We hope that oil price is close to finding its bottom now."
"We are ready to use the resources of the Reserve Fund,
already now... to place them as liquidity on the market. I
believe that if we realise part of our forex reserve fund, place
it on the market, we will also make good money for the budget."
"The rouble is undervalued. We definitely can use some of
the gold and currency reserves already, at the beginning of the
year, to get revenue in their rouble equivalent."
ECONOMY MINISTER ALEXEI ULYUKAYEV
"The global economy will never again be what it used to be
in 2000-07 and the situation in Russia will never be the same.
It will be much more complicated. It already is much more
complicated."
"The measures we take must be adequate in a situation when
the oil price stands at 130 (dollars per barrel) and in a
situation when it is at 30."
"I would suggest thinking of asymmetric policies with quite
tight monetary policy and moderately loose fiscal policy."
Commenting on the chances of Russia being downgraded, he
said: "Pretty high".
"We had our chance to stick to a system of currency controls
and rejected it in 2006. I think this is a one-way street."
SBERBANK CEO GERMAN GREF
"Clearly we have a problem with the investment climate."
"It is becoming clear for everyone today - as long as these
reforms (of judicial and law enforcement bodies) are not carried
out, pressure on business is not lowered, transparency in
ownership rights and the work of the whole law-enforcement
system is not increased, there can be no talk of improving the
investment climate."
"Sanctions hardly ever have any results, especially
sanctions aimed at major countries."
"We need a radical turn in economic policy. A radical turn
that ends paradigms, breaks stereotypes and sharply revives
business' trust in the authorities. Without this trust we will
no longer be able to carry out any policies."
DEPUTY ECONOMY MINISTER ALEXEI VEDEV
"The peak in inflation will probably be in March-April, I
hope lower than 20 percent year-on-year, at a level of 15-17
percent."
