ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for Russia not to waste its gold and foreign exchange reserves, saying they were "a safety cushion" which could help preserve political stability in the country.

Talking to businessmen outside Russia's second city of St Petersburg, Putin also urged the country's financial policymakers to keep inflation in check. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)