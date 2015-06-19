(Adds details, background)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's Rosneft has clinched a number of deals with its shareholder BP , agreeing to sell a stake in an east Siberian oil field and to change the structure of their refining joint venture.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, told reporters that the 20 percent stake in the Taas-Yuriakh field was to be bought by BP for $750 million.

Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, is under Western sanctions which limit its access to the global funds and technology. BP has a 19.75 percent stake in the company.

Apart from Taas-Yuriakh, which operates the Srednebotuobinsk field expected to produce over 5 million tonnes of oil annually from 2017, Rosneft and BP agreed to create the infrastructure to further explore in east Siberia.

Rosneft has also agreed with BP to reorganise their refining joint venture in Germany, known as Ruhr Oel.

Under the agreement, Rosneft will double its share in Bayernoil to 25 percent, Miro to 24 percent and PCK Raffinerie to 37.5 percent, it said in a statement, while BP will get 100 percent of the Gelsenkirchen refinery.

Separately, France Total said on Friday it would sell its 16.7 percent stake in the Schwedt refinery in Germany -- or PCK Raffinerie -- to Rosneft, for $300 million excluding working capital. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Keith Weir)