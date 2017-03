ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia's Rosneft has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in East Siberian oil field Taas-Yuriakh to its shareholder BP, it said in a statement on Friday.

Both companies also agreed to further exploration in East Siberia and a reorganisation of their Rurh Oel refining joint venture. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said that the stake in Taas-Yuriakh will be sold for $750 million. (Reporting by Dmitri Zhdannikov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)