ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russian and Saudi
oil ministers plan to discuss a broad cooperation agreement on
Thursday at an economic forum in Russia's second city of St
Petersburg, two sources told Reuters.
One source said the agreement to be discussed between
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia oil
minister Ali al-Naimi would not be about joint oil production or
export strategy.
A spokeswoman for Russia's Energy Ministry confirmed the
meeting but declined to comment on the agenda.
Saudi Arabia is the leading oil producer in OPEC and the
world's top oil exporter, while Russia, which is not an OPEC
member, is the second biggest oil supplier to the global
markets.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Katya Golubkova, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)