ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Chief Executive
with Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by
output, Igor Sechin, said on Friday that the acquisition of BG
Group by Royal Dutch Shell showed that Britain's liquefied
natural gas (LNG) market was strong.
Shell plans to buy its British rival BG for $70 billion. BG
has some of the world's most ambitious projects in LNG, where
demand is growing as consumers turn away from more polluting
fuels such as coal.
Rosneft plans to build its own LNG plant in Russia in
partnership with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, Writing by
