BUDAPEST Feb 17 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he hoped Gazprom would finalise its second deal to export gas to China in the coming months.

Last year, Russia and China signed a $400-billion gas deal with exports via the yet-to-be-built Power of Siberia pipeline. Last November, Russia and China clinched a framework agreement for a second deal, known as the western route.

Novak also told reporters that Russia was awaiting specific proposals from the European Union to build a gas link from a new pipeline to run from Russia to a new gas hub at the Turkish-Greek border. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)