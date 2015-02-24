MOSCOW Feb 24 Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday it was sticking to its investment plan for 2015.

In December, Gazprom approved a plan to invest 840.4 billion roubles ($13.4 billion) this year, 733.1 billion roubles of which would be spent on capital expenditure. ($1 = 62.9257 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)