MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Thursday it had signed a 350 million
euro ($407 million) credit agreement with Italian banking group
Intesa Sanpaolo.
Gazprom said the deal was the first ever credit agreement
between the two companies. It did not reveal any more details.
In December, the Russian company signed a 390 million euro
credit line with another Italian bank, UniCredit, even
though the mood towards Russian borrowers has soured in the West
because of a stand-off over Ukraine.
The company also sold $700 million of Eurobonds in November
in the first international public bond issue from Russia since
June 2014.
Gazprom, which supplies about 30 percent of the European
Union's gas needs, has not been targetted in EU sanctions,
designed to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin over
Russia's actions in Ukraine.
