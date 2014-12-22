METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
MOSCOW Dec 22 Gazprom, Russia's top gas producer, will stick to President Vladimir Putin's urge to sell foreign currency revenues on the domestic market, the company's deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Monday.
"This doesn't create any issues for us. We understand this will help to stabilise the (rouble) rate," he said.
Last week, Russian officials have called for large exporters to sell part of their foreign exchange revenues on the domestic market to help the rouble, which is down some 45 percent against the dollar so far this year.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.