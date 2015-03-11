BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE
* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe
MOSCOW, March 11 Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom, may apply to receive money from the National Wealth Fund to develop some upstream projects, the company's head said on Wednesday.
Alexander Dyukov said money from the fund could be required to develop the Kuyumba field in eastern Siberia and the Messoyakha field in the Yamal-Nenets region. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.