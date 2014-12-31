MOSCOW Dec 31 The Russian government bought 39.95 billion roubles ($723 million) worth of Gazprombank's preference shares to support the banking system, Gazprombank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gazprombank said the government bought the shares on Tuesday using money the bank had returned to the state by repaying subordinated deposits it received earlier.

"The conversion allows the bank to strengthen its capital structure and provides for sufficient scope to expand its operations," the bank said. ($1 = 55.2900 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Miral Fahmy)