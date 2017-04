MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's economy grew by 0.6 percent in 2014, the country's Statistics Service said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

The statistics service said Russia's nominal gross domestic product for 2014 was 70.98 trillion roubles ($1 trillion) in nominal terms. ($1 = 70.4200 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)