MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's 2015 budget deficit is seen at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, First Deputy Finance Minister Tatiana Nesterenko said on Friday.

She added that the Finance Ministry planned to cut budget spending by 1.07 trillion roubles ($17.50 billion) but believed the cuts should be larger. ($1 = 61.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)