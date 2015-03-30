* 2014 net profit at 571 mln roubles vs 8.1 bln in 2013

* Records 5.8 bln rouble goodwill impairment charge

* Revenue slips on weaker prices, volumes stable

MOSCOW, March 30 Russian rail freight operator Globaltrans Investment said on Monday it would not pay a dividend from its 2014 results after profits were hit by an impairment charge related to the economic downturn in Russia.

Net profit fell to 571 million roubles ($9.8 million) in 2014 from 8.1 billion roubles the previous year due to the impairment of goodwill amounting to 5.8 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

It said the charge reflected an increased cost of capital, deterioration of economic conditions and weak prices in the gondola segment. Without the impairment impact, net profit fell 21 percent to 6.4 billion roubles.

"Due to the current environment (being) categorised by excessive interest rates on rouble borrowings and continued downward pressure on pricing, the board has recommended not to pay a dividend in respect of the 2014 financial year and to use cash for debt repayments," Globaltrans said.

The company said it had reduced net debt by 21 percent to around 24 billion roubles last year, bringing its net debt-to-core profit ratio to 1.3 times, compared to 1.4 in 2013, and would focus on further debt reduction.

Core profit, expressed as adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16 percent to 17.6 billion roubles, with the adjusted EBITDA margin slipping to 42 percent from 46 percent in 2013.

Revenue fell 7 percent to around 42 billion roubles, in line with a decline in average prices, while its transportation volumes remained stable with all rail cars fully deployed. ($1 = 58.4200 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Toby Chopra)