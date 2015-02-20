BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics announces registered direct offering of ADS
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc announces registered direct offering of american depositary shares
MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's anti-monopoly service has launched an investigation into Google following a request made by Russia's biggest search site Yandex, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the regulator.
Yandex said on Wednesday it had asked the competition watchdog to investigate whether Google was abusing the dominance of its Android mobile operating system. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America