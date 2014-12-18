MOSCOW Dec 18 IKEA, the world's biggest
furniture retailer, said on Thursday it had temporarily stopped
sales of kitchen furniture and appliances because it could not
meet increased demand.
Russians, worried about the collapse in the rouble, have
rushed to buy durable goods such as cars and electronics before
prices rise and their savings devalue as the rouble tumbles.
"IKEA Russia is temporarily stopping sales of kitchen
furniture and appliances due to a large number of customer
orders. Sales of kitchen furniture and appliances will be
resumed starting Saturday, Dec. 20," it said in a statement.
The company said earlier it would begin raising prices in
the country due to the recent sharp fall in the rouble.
