* Russia tipped into economic crisis last year
* IMF urges fiscal, monetary caution
* Says government measures have stabilised situation
(Writes through, adds context)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, May 21 The International Monetary Fund
sees the Russian economy shrinking by 3.4 percent in 2015, a
smaller contraction than previously forecast, but said the
country's public finances faced big longer-term challenges
because of low oil prices.
The IMF gave the updated forecast at the end of its latest
mission to Moscow, where it discussed economic policies with the
Russian government. In April it said it saw Russian gross
domestic product falling 3.8 percent this year.
Russia's economy was tipped into crisis last summer when an
existing slowdown was compounded by a sharp drop in oil prices
and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
Those factors caused the rouble to collapse and inflation to
soar, prompting emergency interest rate hikes by the central
bank and huge injections of government money to prop up large
businesses.
The IMF's mission head, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, said Russia's
anti-crisis response had helped stabilise the situation and that
the country still had significant buffers to weather economic
shocks, but he urged caution in fiscal and monetary policy.
The IMF now sees Russian GDP edging up by 0.2 percent in
2016, also better than its April forecast for a decline of 1.1
percent.
"Russia has significant foreign international reserves, the
balance sheet of the public sector is strong, net debt is low,
the currency composition of the debt is also good," he said.
"Going forward the challenge is bigger because probably the
low price of oil has a very significant permanent component
which will require a permanent adjustment to Russia's budget
expenditure."
The IMF recommended permanent fiscal measures including
pension reform, reducing energy subsidies and better targeting
of social transfers.
It also said any easing of monetary policy should be
balanced against uncertainty over Russia's economic outlook. The
central bank has already cut its key rate by 450 basis points
this year, in a move some analysts have attributed
to fears over growth and banking sector frailty.
Russia's official forecasts predict an economic decline of
2.8 percent in 2015, although Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev
has suggested the contraction could be less severe than that.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth
Jones)