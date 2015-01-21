MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's 2015 inflation is likely to be at the same level as last year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 11.4 percent in annual terms in December.

Ulyukayev also said that he sees inflation reaching 13 percent at the end of this month, or slightly higher.

"We think that we will see inflation peaking in the first quarter," he said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)