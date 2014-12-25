MOSCOW Dec 25 An economic aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Thursday that annual inflation would reach around 11 percent by the end of the year.

"We've already reached 10.4 percent, (it will be) around 11," Andrei Belousov said, RIA Novosti news agency reported. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that inflation by the end of the year could be around 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)