BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MOSCOW, April 24 Russia's Economy Ministry sees inflation slowing to between 12 and 13 percent towards the end of the summer, Deputy Minister Alexei Vedev said on Friday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.