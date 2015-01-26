MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian officials will have to revise the spending priorities of one of Russia's two "rainy day" funds, daily newspaper Vedomosti reported on Monday, as officials scramble to find ways to fight a deepening financial crisis.

Citing sources in Russia's financial and economic sectors, Vedomosti said officials needed to find ways of funding its "anti-crisis programme", which Russian ministers have said will cost 1.375 trillion roubles ($21 billion).

Some 550 billion roubles would now come from the National Wealth Fund, Vedomosti quoted an official as saying. The fund, valued at 4.39 trillion roubles on Jan. 1, was created to cover pension liabilities.

The Finance Ministry could not immediately comment on the report.

The government had hoped to use the fund to finance infrastructure projects, such as a new ring-road around Moscow, to spur the economy, brought to the brink of recession by weak oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

"We will give up those projects which have been approved for financing from the National Wealth Fund," a source described as a high-ranking official by Vedomosti was quoted as saying.

"We will be left with only those where private investors are ready to increase their share."

Another source said it was not clear which projects would be scrapped.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the fund should be used to help domestic banks create a pool of lending for the most important projects "in the real sector of the economy".

Other companies such as gas producer Novatek, state oil producer Rosneft and Russian Railways, or RZhD, have also asked for financing from the fund to help with their projects. ($1 = 65.7430 roubles) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Lidia Kelly)