UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, April 15 Russia must review its participation in international financial organisations because the country is paying too much in fees, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
"We need to review our participation in international funds and organisations," he told the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament. He did not immediately give any details. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February