MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian power holding InterRao said on Thursday its 2014 net profit reached 9.8 billion roubles ($160.24 million), versus a net loss of 24 billion roubles a year earlier.

The company said its revenues were at 741.1 billion roubles in 2014, up from 662.3 billion roubles in 2013. ($1 = 61.1600 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)