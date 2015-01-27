UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia and Iran plan to create a mutual account for bilateral payments in national currencies, RIA news agency quoted Mehdi Sanaei, Iran's ambassador to Moscow, as saying.
"Both sides plan to create a mutual bank or a mutual account to make payments in rials and roubles possible," the ambassador said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February