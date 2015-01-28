MOSCOW Jan 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, met with the envoy of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Kremlin statement said bilateral relations along with global and regional issues were discussed at the meeting. The statement did not provide any other details of the meeting.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Thomas Grove)