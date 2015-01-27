ALMATY Jan 27 Kazakhstan is spending billions
of dollars of its reserves to keep devaluation of its currency
gradual and reduce inflationary risks of the sort thrown up in
Russia by the rouble's slide, analysts and former central bank
officials say.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, is closely tied
to Russia through trade and, like other ex-Soviet states, has
been feeling the pain of the crisis which has driven the rouble
down 50 percent against the dollar since the start of 2014.
The Kazakh National Bank devalued the tenge currency by 19
percent last February to curb speculative pressure on the forex
market, save reserves and boost economic growth by supporting
exporters.
But the devaluation shocked the nation of 17 million, and
National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov promised then that the
tenge would not be sharply devalued for at least three years.
The bank is now spending billions of dollars from its gold
and foreign currency reserves, analysts and former central bank
officials say, although this is not reflected in official
statistics.
They said the central bank is using currency swaps with
commercial banks which flatter the currency reserve figures.
The central bank declined to disclose the volume of its
interventions on the forex market or the size of its currency
swaps. It did not comment on what future trading range it saw
for the tenge.
Aivar Baikenov, head of research at Kazakh investment
company Asyl Invest, said he estimated the bank had spent more
than $10 billion last year to support the tenge rate.
"At the moment, they actively use currency swaps, which are
then counted in the gold and hard currency reserves," he said.
Baikenov estimated last year's volume of currency swaps at
more than $7 billion and said this year it had surged to around
$5 billion.
TABOO
The word "devaluation" is taboo in Kazakhstan and Kelimbetov
this month assured President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled
since Soviet days, that the central bank had enough reserves
"not to allow sharp currency fluctuations".
As of Dec. 31, official data showed Kazakhstan's total
international reserves at $101.5 billion, including $73.6
billion in the National Fund replenished by windfall revenues
from oil exports.
Tuesday's official tenge rate was steady at 184.45 to the
dollar, within a 170-188 tenge range set by the central bank.
But like Russia, Kazakhstan is dependent on revenues from
oil exports for much of its budget revenue and will be forced to
trim its budget, which had been based on an average oil price of
$80 per barrel.
Brent crude futures held above $48 on Tuesday as a weaker
dollar offset the impact of a global supply glut.
"No one wants to discuss in earnest the nation's falling
gold and currency reserves," Aidan Karibzhanov, a shareholder in
investment company Visor Capital, wrote in an Internet post.
Asyl Invest said it expected the central bank to devalue the
tenge annually by 6 percent.
"In general, this (devaluation) can be extended for several
years to significantly lessen the imbalance seen today in trade
with Russia," said Baikenov.
Economist Olzhas Khudaibergenov, a former adviser to a
central bank head, said he believed the National Bank would opt
for a smooth devaluation by 1 tenge a month against the dollar.
"The position taken by the central bank is to wait and see
-- maybe, (oil) prices bounce back, or a deal is reached on
eastern Ukraine, and the sanctions are lifted and the rouble
rebounds," said economist Oraz Jandosov, a former central
banker.
"The question is: how reasonable is this strategy?"
