ASTANA, March 20 The Eurasian Economic Union, a
political and trading bloc led by Russia, faces challenging
times because of the fall in global oil prices, Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Friday.
He was speaking in oil-producing Kazakhstan's capital,
Astana, before talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko. The bloc groups the
three countries and Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan will join this year.
"Unfortunately, our union is now being tested by great
challenges, because export prices have fallen, especially in
Russia and Kazakhstan, for oil and other export commodities,"
Nazarbayev said.
