BISHKEK, June 2 Kyrgyzstan's government on
Tuesday revised the Central Asian nation's budget for this year,
forecasting slower economic growth and wider fiscal gap due to
recession in key economic partner Russia and expected lower gold
output.
The budget had originally forecast gross domestic product
growth to accelerate to 6.2 percent this year from a 3.6 percent
rise in 2014. The cabinet now sees GDP growth at 2 percent in
2015, according to documents seen by Reuters.
The budget deficit is set to widen to 5.7 percent of GDP
from an original 3.3 percent.
Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim nation of 5.5 million which
borders China, is one of the poorest post-Soviet nations.
It depends heavily on cash remittances sent home by hundreds
of thousands of its citizens working in Russia. Last month
Kyrgyzstan joined the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union.
"Our main partners are in deep crisis due to the rouble's
plunge ... and economic sanctions," Kyrgyz Economy Minister Oleg
Pankratov told reporters after a cabinet meeting, referring to
Russia. "Our migrants have started to transfer less cash."
Money transfers by Kyrgyz workers dropped by 37.3 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of this year to $199.2
million, according to central bank data.
Expected lower production at Kumtor, the country's biggest
gold mine operated by Canada's Centerra Gold, is also
set to hit GDP growth, Pankratov said.
Centerra has said in plans to produce 470,000-520,000 ounces
of gold this year, down from 567,693 ounces in 2014.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)