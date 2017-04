MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's Rosneft said on Thursday it had repaid $7.1 billion off loans it had taken out to buy TNK-BP.

Rosneft added in a statement that it had not bought any foreign currency on the market.

The loan is part of a larger $11.9 billion, two-year bridge loan that was signed in Feb. 2013 that backed Rosneft's acquisition of oil company TNK-BP. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)