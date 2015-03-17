MOSCOW, March 17 Russian oil company Lukoil
said on Tuesday it had closed a deal to develop the
Etinde offshore block in the Gulf of Guinea off Cameroon.
Lukoil owns 30 percent in the project in West Africa, with
the rest split between New Age Ltd (30 percent, operator),
Bowleven Plc (20 percent) and Societe Nationale des
Hydrocarbures of Cameroon (20 percent).
On Monday, Lukoil said the share Lukoil Overseas - its
foreign unit - in the firm's total oil production rose to 10
percent in 2014 from 4.4 percent in 2013.
